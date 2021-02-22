Police Investigating Extortion Involving Graphic Media on Dating App

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are currently investigating an incident involving extortion and “graphic media” in Jenks Township.

Around 1:06 p.m. on February 17, Marienville-based State Police received a complaint in regard to a known victim who sent “graphic media” while using an online dating application.

Police say a suspect then attempted to extort money from the victim in exchange for the privacy of the “graphic media.”

Investigators did not elaborate on the nature or type of the media being transmitted.

The investigation is ongoing.

