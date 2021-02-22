Hit-and-Run Incident Under Investigation in Jenks Township

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a hit-and-run incident is under investigation in Jenks Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on February 16 on State Route 66/Cherry Street just west of Oak Lane, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say an unknown vehicle was traveling north on State Route 66 when a back wheel came off of the vehicle’s trailer and struck a 2013 Dodge RAM 1500, operated by 48-year-old Douglas G. Fry, of Tionesta.

According to police, the unknown vehicle then continued north, failing to make a notification of the crash.

Fry was not injured.

He was using a seat belt.

