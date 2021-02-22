 

Priscilla E. Stoebe

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

1 (1)Priscilla E. Stoebe, 90 of Polk, passed away on February 19, 2021, at the Caring Place in Franklin. Priscilla was born in Franklin on March 9, 1930, to the late Eugene A. and Martha A. (Hines) Haney.

She was a 1949 graduate of Rocky Grove High School in Franklin and in her early years worked at Polk State School and Hospital, then G.C. Murphy Co. in Franklin, as well as being a homemaker for her family.

Priscilla was a member of Center United Methodist Church in Polk. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and taking care of her yard work.

Priscilla married her first husband, Seth “Pete” Jones on October 2, 1949, he preceded her in death on October 20, 1992. She married her second husband, Robert A. Stoebe on June 18, 2005, he preceded her in death on August 29, 2008.

Priscilla is survived by her daughter, Martha Mewes and husband Michael of Franklin; step-daughters, Kimberli Watson and Pamela Wilson and husband Dale; grandson, Douglas Youngblood and wife Kate of FL, and numerous great- grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands and parents, Priscilla was preceded in death by her son, Seth E. Jones; daughter, Roselda Youngblood; grandson, James Youngblood; and sister, Roselda McKenrick.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 99 Franklin Street, Stoneboro, PA, where family and friends are welcome from 1-3 on Tuesday, February 23. A funeral service will follow at 3 pm at the funeral home.

Interment will take place in Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.


