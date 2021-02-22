On the morning of February 19, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to Covid-19.

Randy Steven Barr was born in Oil City, PA, on Dec. 9, 1956, Randy is survived by his parents, Charles and Carol Barr of Bankson Road. He graduated from Oil City High School in 1974.

He was the proud owner of Barr Logging, a company he ran for over forty years. He loved working outside in the woods. He also performed other odd jobs, including bulldozing, running an excavator, and driving a dump truck. Over his lifetime, Randy’s hobbies evolved from driving a racecar—he was Track Champion in 1993—to feeding the wildlife around his country home. He was famous for taking in strays and leaves behind a few beloved family pets. Friends and relatives will miss his generosity, his dependability, and his sense of humor.

Randy was preceded in death by close friends Merle and Bea Boughner.

He was married for more than 20 years to Cindy Leah Barr (neé Chrispen), who survives. Randy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Sara Watson; stepson, Jack Watson and companion Katie McClellan; brother, Kurt Barr; brother Jim Barr and wife Paula; a sister, Kim Lynch and companion Bill Myers; numerous nieces and nephews; and his very best friend, Aubrey “Rosie” Hanlon (age 9).

A memorial Service will be held in the spring. The family asks that donations be sent to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory Is In charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

