 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Randy Barr

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

6032ab44d2d78 (1)On the morning of February 19, Randy Barr, 64, passed away after an extended battle with complications due to Covid-19.

Randy Steven Barr was born in Oil City, PA, on Dec. 9, 1956, Randy is survived by his parents, Charles and Carol Barr of Bankson Road. He graduated from Oil City High School in 1974.

He was the proud owner of Barr Logging, a company he ran for over forty years. He loved working outside in the woods. He also performed other odd jobs, including bulldozing, running an excavator, and driving a dump truck. Over his lifetime, Randy’s hobbies evolved from driving a racecar—he was Track Champion in 1993—to feeding the wildlife around his country home. He was famous for taking in strays and leaves behind a few beloved family pets. Friends and relatives will miss his generosity, his dependability, and his sense of humor.

Randy was preceded in death by close friends Merle and Bea Boughner.

He was married for more than 20 years to Cindy Leah Barr (neé Chrispen), who survives. Randy is also survived by his stepdaughter, Sara Watson; stepson, Jack Watson and companion Katie McClellan; brother, Kurt Barr; brother Jim Barr and wife Paula; a sister, Kim Lynch and companion Bill Myers; numerous nieces and nephews; and his very best friend, Aubrey “Rosie” Hanlon (age 9).

A memorial Service will be held in the spring. The family asks that donations be sent to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory Is In charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.