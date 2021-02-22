Raymond “Uncle Ray” Johnson, 80, of Cochranton, died suddenly, Saturday, February 20, 2021, at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh.

Born, May 21, 1940, in Tionesta, he was the son of Francis (Fran) and Elmeda Marie Mealy Johnson. He married Karen Coon on December 7, 1963, at the Evangelical United Bretheran Church in Venango by the Rev. Darell Harris.

Ray attended Tionesta and Cochranton Schools and moved with his family to Cochranton in 1955 when he began working the former WL Dunn Construction Company on the farm and also driving trucks for milk delivery in the Oil City area. He also worked at the Meadville Mallibel. In 1974 he and his wife moved to Texas and he worked at the Brown and Rost Company as a pipe fitter. While he was working in Texas, he also was the maintenance man at the 36 unit apartment house that his wife Karen was managing.

In 1986, he and his wife returned to Cochranton and he resumed his job driving cement trucks for Dunn Construction and was presently working for Meadville RediMix as a cement truck driver until his sudden illness.

He and Karen enjoyed traveling to Texas and Florida to see their families. In his younger years, he enjoyed bowling and was in a couples league with his wife for several years. He was also a member of the Cochranton Fire Department Station #4 and the Harmonial Fellowship Church in Meadville.

In addition to his wife he is survived by sisters, Helen Buccini of Ormond Beach, FL, Ruthann (Sally) Flick of Houston, TX, Janet (Peg) Schneider of Franklin, Lois Jean Tannler of Warren, Florence Crowl of Meadville, Shirley (Gary) Hollabaugh of Cochranton, Barbara (John) Hollabaugh of Cochranton, and Judy Urquhart of Meadville. Two brothers, Donald (Pat) Johnson of Meadville and Richard (Roz) Johnson of Meadville, sister in laws, Delores Johnson of Sulphur Springs, TX and Patricia Johnson as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Francis Zink and her husband Richard, Margie Smith and her husband Walt; brothers, Robert and William Johnson; and brother in laws, Bill Schneider, Bill Tannler, Jerry Crowl and Hugh Urguhart.

Ray never had a job he didn’t like and always enjoyed the people he worked with as well as those he had a chance to meet throughout his life. The family also wish to thank the staff a Meadville Medical Center and UPMC Mercy for their care.

Friends and family will be received at the DICKSON FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 123 S. Franklin St. Cochranton on Tuesday, February 23, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm. The funeral service will be 11:00am, Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. Joy Chapman, officiating. Interment will be in the Cochranton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ray’s name to Church of Harmonial Fellowship, C/O Nancy Manning 15497 Middle Rd., Meadville, PA, 16335 or the Cochranton Cemetery,C/O Mark Roche, 102 Roche Lane, Cochranton, PA, 16314.

Memories and condolences can be shared at www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com.

