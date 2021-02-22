 

Say What?!: Buffalo Bill’s House from ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Becoming Bed and Breakfast

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Buffalo-Bills-house-from-Silence-of-the-Lambs-becoming-bed-and-breakfastPERRYOPOLIS, Pa. – The buyer of a Pennsylvania home that served as a filming location for Buffalo Bill’s house in 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs is now being converted into a bed and breakfast.

Chris Rowan, a cinephile who purchased the Perryopolis house after it was listed for sale last year, said he is filling the house with memorabilia from the Silence of the Lambs and doing renovations to make some of the inside match the interior shots that were filmed on a sound stage.

Read the full story here.


