School Closings and Delays for Monday, February 22, 2021
A look at area school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Monday, February 22, 2021, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar.
Updated: 7:18 a.m. on Monday, February 22, 2021
TWO-HOUR DELAY
AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – Two-hour delay
Butler Area School District – Two-hour delay
Butler Co. Area Vo Tech – Two-hour delay
Christian Life Academy – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Alliance Christian School – Two-hour delay, No Breakfast
Clearfield Area School District – Two-hour delay
Clearfield Career & Technology Center – Two-hour delay
Curwensville Area School District – Two-hour delay
First Baptist Christian-Butler – Two-hour delay
Grace Christian School of Armstrong County – Two-hour delay
Harmony Area School District – Two-hour delay
Indiana Area School District – Two-hour delay
Johnsonburg Area School District – Two-hour delay
Lenape Technical School – Two-hour delay
Moshannon Valley School District – Two-hour delay
New Story-DuBois – Two-hour delay
New Story-Indiana – Two-hour delay
Oil City Area School District – Two-hour delay
Ridgway Area School District – Two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – Two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – Two-hour delay
Venango Co. Area Vo Tech – Two-hour delay
West Branch Area School District – Two-hour delay
CLOSED:
Cranberry Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Area School District – CLOSED
DuBois Christian Schools – CLOSED
DuBois Paint and Play School – CLOSED
Forest Area School District – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool-Oil City – CLOSED
Indiana County Head Start – CLOSED
Jeff Tech – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Area School District – CLOSED
Punxsutawney Christian School – CLOSED
CLOSED – REMOTE INSTRUCTION
Brockway Area School District – CLOSED – Virtual Learning
Brookville Area School District – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Clearfield Head Start, Class 9 – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
DuBois Head Start, Classes 27 & 29 – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Grampian Head Start, Class 39 – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Houtzdale Head Start, Classes 32 & 36 – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Moniteau School District – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED – Remote Instruction
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
