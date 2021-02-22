Thomas Dean Crissman, 60 of Clintonville, passed away at home after heart complications on February 20, 2021.

Tom was born August 2, 1960, in Armstrong county, he was the son of Dean and Glee Lemmon Crissman.

Tom graduated from Franklin High School in 1978. He married Debbie Eakin on May 1, 1982. Together the couple had three children Jessica, Josh and Jake.

In 2005, Tom fulfilled his dream of owning his own trucking company, Tom Crissman Trucking out of Clintonville. Tom was a true family man. Tom had a unique relationship with all his children. Tom and his son Josh would work side by side on all their trucks. Tom enjoyed watching his son, Jake, race dirt bikes, never wanting to miss a race. Tom and Debbie loved going to supper and visit Jess at work, often with their grandsons in tow. Tom was proud of his family and especially loved watching his grandsons grow up. He looked forward to camping season with his family every year. On race weekends Tom always look forward to seeing all his buddies and was right there to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. Tom was as selfless as they come, often going without things so others would have what they needed. He will be truly missed by many including his fellow truck drivers. Tom often said “Cool don’t get you home” and “styling and profiling” are phrases his family will forever cherish.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife, Debbie Crissman of Clintonville; his father, Dean Crissman of Ohio; his daughter, Jessica Crissman and her boyfriend Manny Alvelo; his sons, Josh Crissman and his wife Wendy and Jake Crissman and his girlfriend Skylar Wyman all of Clintonville. Tom’s pride and joys, his grandsons, Gage Moffitt, Jace Crissman, and Caleb Crissman all of Clintonville; his best friend and brother, Bob Crissman of Polk, his sister-in-law, Diane Stubblefield and her husband John of Ohio and brother-in-law, Donald Eakin and his wife Wanda of Kennerdell.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother; a grandson, Jaydon Crissman; and his in laws, Midge and Don Eakin.

Family will receive friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at the funeral home, at 11:00 am with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service. Pastor Sam Stebbins will be officiating the service.

As requested by the family please wear your favorite racing t-shirt. Tom loved everything about race season.

Memorial donations can be sent in Tom’s memory to 519 Strong, 306 West Prairie Street, Harrisville, PA, 16038.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

