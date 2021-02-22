 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Capture Juvenile Escapee

Monday, February 22, 2021 @ 05:02 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

local-escapee-CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a juvenile who escaped the custody of a local youth treatment center Monday afternoon in Clarion Borough has been taken back into custody.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said a 16-year-old male resident of Abraxas who escaped custody around 1:45 p.m. today while at an appointment in the borough was back in custody as of 4:50 p.m.

The escape was the cause of a noticeable increase in police presence in the borough Monday afternoon.

Image from iOS (5)

Clarion-based State Police were among the agencies assisting with the search.

No additional details are available at this time.

This story will be updated.

Image from iOS (4)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.