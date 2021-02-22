Police Capture Juvenile Escapee

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a juvenile who escaped the custody of a local youth treatment center Monday afternoon in Clarion Borough has been taken back into custody.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck said a 16-year-old male resident of Abraxas who escaped custody around 1:45 p.m. today while at an appointment in the borough was back in custody as of 4:50 p.m.

The escape was the cause of a noticeable increase in police presence in the borough Monday afternoon.

Clarion-based State Police were among the agencies assisting with the search.

No additional details are available at this time.

This story will be updated.

