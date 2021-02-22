Gary L. Moore, 79, of Marienville, formerly of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday afternoon, February 20, 2021, at his residence.

Gary was born in Butler on January 16, 1942. He was the son of the late Clinton and Chelcie King Moore.

He was a 1960 graduate of Moniteau High School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and most especially enjoyed hunting with family and friends. Gary was always ready and willing to help others. He was a long time active member of the Marienville Rod and Gun Club and a life member of the NRA. Gary retired in 1995 from Armco Steel in Butler.

Gary is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Fry Moore, whom he married in Butler on February 17, 1961. Also surviving are three daughters, Shawna M. Moore, Sharon D. Cramer and her husband, David, and Susan E. Craig and her husband, Chuck, all of Chicora; Gary was affectionately known as “Pap-Pap” to his seven grandchildren, Thomas “Tommy” Huff and his wife, Meghan, Tiffany Huff, Melissa Cramer, Travis Craig and his wife, Rachel, Kenneth “Kenny” Craig and his wife, Paige, Charlie Craig and his wife, Belinda, and Mandy Delach and her husband Jeremiah; twelve great grandchildren, Sophira Parkinson, Brayden Huff, Waylon Craig, Weston Craig, Presley Craig, Alisabeth Cramer, Zoe and Brianna Delach, Tristan and Garrett Ostergard and Aidan and Evyn Craig, and Gary was looking forward to his 13th great grandchild, a boy, in March; a brother, David Moore and his wife, Sharon of Chicora; three sisters, Sandy Hillwig and Dane of Chicora, Alice Bobbio of Jacksonville, FL and Bonnie Fry and her husband, Jack, of Chicora; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bob and Donna Fry of Karns City, Dale and Faith Fry of Butler, Rick and Phyllis Fry of West Sunbury, Jack and Bonnie Fry and Cal and Pam Fry, all of Chicora, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan Cramer, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Harriet Fry, a sister and brother-in-law, Beverly and Sam Cunningham, as well as a number of aunts and uncles.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home of Chicora, 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd., Chicora from 2 – 4 and 6 – 9 p.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held from the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Rev. Boyd Smith, Mrs. Moore’s cousin, officiating. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chicora. Memorial contributions may be made to the Marienville Rod and Gun Club. For more information or to send a condolence, please visit www.hilefh.com.

