Horse Rescued from Icy Water in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel were called to the scene of an unusual water rescue on Saturday evening after a horse fell into a pond in Beaver Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that a call was received around 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, for a water rescue involving a horse.

The incident occurred at a farm just outside of Knox on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Knox Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to the scene.

Sources say the horse was safely pulled from the water.

The scene was cleared around 6:35 p.m.

