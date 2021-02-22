UPDATE: Speed Limits Restored on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango Counties, Restriction Still in Place in Clarion and Jefferson County

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has restored the speed limit on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties, but restrictions remain in place further east.

Speed limits on Interstate 80 remain reduced to 45 mph from the St. Petersburg/Emlenton Exit in Clarion County to the New Jersey State line.

Motorists are reminded to continue to use caution while driving during winter weather conditions. Although PennDOT crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

While PennDOT recommends not traveling during winter storms, motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

