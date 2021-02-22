Wanted Mercer County Man Dead Following Shootout With Police in Arkansas

LONOKE, Ark. (EYT) — A wanted Mercer County is dead following a shootout with police in Arkansas.

According to a release from the Arkansas State Police incident began around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, when police in Arkansas recognized a Dodge sport utility vehicle parked at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Police say the vehicle appeared to be a known suspect vehicle used in connection with a North Carolina child abduction case involving a 14-year-old girl.

The officers exited their patrol car and approached the suspect vehicle. They observed two people inside the SUV and ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver, later identified as William Robert Ice, 38, of Jackson Center, Pa., complied with the orders, but as he exited, he aimed a gun at one of the officers and began shooting, critically wounding the officer.

Police say the second officer, who was uninjured, returned gunfire as Ice re-entered the vehicle and fled.

An Arkansas State Trooper already in the area heard police radio communications reporting an officer down and spotted the suspect vehicle leaving the McDonald’s parking lot. The trooper pursued the vehicle through Lonoke, south along Arkansas Highway 31, and onto Raprich Road, where it became disabled in a snowbank.

According to police, the 14-year-old female passenger fled from the vehicle and was secured by a state trooper. Ice was then found inside the SUV, critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Ice, who died at a Little Rock hospital earlier today, was also wanted by Pennsylvania law enforcement authorities in connection with other child predator cases.

His body was submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to officially determine the manner and cause of death.

Working with sheriff’s deputies in Davidson County, North Carolina and Special Agents with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division were able to identify the 14-year-old passenger as the victim in a child abduction case.

Arkansas State Police Special Agents are continuing to assist other law enforcement agencies in connection with cases that may involve Ice and the abduction of the 14 year-old victim who was returned to North Carolina on Sunday.

The wounded police officer is reported to be in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital.

