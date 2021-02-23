UPDATE: Juvenile Escapee in Custody After Stealing Truck

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An Abraxas juvenile escapee is in custody after stealing a truck in Clarion Borough.

Police say prior to being taken back into custody, a juvenile who escaped the custody of a local youth treatment center on Monday afternoon in Clarion Borough was involved in a police pursuit.

Clarion Borough Police Chief Bill Peck told exploreClarion.com the 16-year-old male resident of Abraxas who escaped custody Monday in Clarion Borough allegedly stole a truck a short time later.

“Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on the truck at Liberty and 5th Avenue, but the truck failed to yield, and that led to a pursuit,” Peck said.

The juvenile took the truck up 5th Avenue to Main Street and turned left, heading east. Police remained in pursuit as he headed out of the borough on U.S. 322, then turned onto Pioneer Road in Clarion Township. He followed that to the intersection of Rehoboth Church Road, where he went off the roadway and was ultimately taken into custody.

Chief Peck noted the juvenile was not injured in the incident, and no officers were injured in the pursuit.

While charges are pending against the youth in relation to the escape and pursuit, Chief Peck was unable to say whether or not he would be taken back to the Abraxas facility.

“We’re in the stage of trying to figure out what is best for him and for the community moving forward,” Peck said.

“He could go back to Abraxas or he could go to an alternative placement. That will be up to the juvenile authorities.”

