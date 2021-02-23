 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain and snow showers before 2pm, then scattered rain showers. High near 38. South wind 11 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday – A chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Friday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


