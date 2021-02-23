C-L Boys Fast Start Too Much for Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. – C-L shot ahead to a big lead and held on late in a 58-49 win over Union.

(Archived Pre-Covid Photo from Jared Bakaysa)

The Lions led 21-4 after one quarter and 34-18 after two-quarters courtesy of strong offense and lockdown defense. The Knights brought things back in the third quarter and pulled to within 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Lions went on a late run to put the game to bed.

C-L’s Hayden Callen led all scorers with 24 points, while Jordan Hesdon added 18 for the Lions. Karter Vogle had a spectacular shooting night for Union, scoring 23 points and making five threes. Caden Rainey also reached double figures for Union, scoring 11 points.

C-L dominated the game’s opening minutes, going on a 9-0 run to force a Union timeout. C-L’s defense was particularly tough during the stretch, preventing the Knights from getting any quality looks from both inside and beyond the arc. The timeout did little to stop the Lions’ offense, who continued to build the lead throughout the remainder of the quarter. Threes from Callen and Tommy Smith and fast-break layups from Jordan Hesdon provided the Lions with a 21-4 lead after the first quarter.

Union improved their performance in the second quarter, with Rainey’s driving layups serving as Union’s primary offense. The game’s physicality also increased in the quarter, as both teams were fighting hard for loose balls and roughing each other up under the basket. C-L was able to match Union offensively, with Hesdon and Callen providing the necessary offense to stave off any Union run. After C-L built their lead up to 22 points, Karter Vogle hot two consecutive threes for Union to end the quarter down, 34-18.



Callen Scores Early in the Third Quarter

Both teams came out flying on offense in the third quarter, with both C-L and Union starting the period with strong inside scoring. Midway through the quarter, the Union defense heated up, slowing C-L down to jumpstart a 13-1 Union run. Union’s huge run put the Knights back in the game, trailing 44-33 entering the final quarter.

Union scored the quarter’s opening basket and seemed to seize the momentum, but a clutch 10-0 run from C-L opened up the lead to 18 points. After opening up the lead, the Lions then proceeded to take the air out of the game, taking their time offensively to run down the clock. The Knights tightened the lead to 12 with a minute and a half to go and 10 with 30 seconds to go, but the margin was too great, as the Lions cruised home with a 58-49 win.

C-L improves to 7-9 with the victory, while Union drops to 8-8. C-L will next play host to Keystone on Wednesday. Union travels next to battle with Karns City, also on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.