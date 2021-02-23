 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Polynesian Sausage Supper

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Sweet pineapple will add to this tasty medley!

Ingredients

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices
1 medium onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained
1/2 cup beef broth
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened pineapple chunks
2 tablespoons cornstarch
Hot cooked rice

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook the sausage, onion and green pepper until the vegetables are tender.

-Add the tomatoes, broth, brown sugar, garlic powder and pepper. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Stir pineapple into sausage mixture. Bring to a boil; cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

-Combine cornstarch and reserved pineapple juice until smooth; gradually add to sausage mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with rice.


