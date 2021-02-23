Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Polynesian Sausage Supper

Sweet pineapple will add to this tasty medley!

Ingredients

1 pound smoked sausage, cut into 1/2-inch slices

1 medium onion, chopped



1 medium green pepper, cut into 1-inch chunks1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained1/2 cup beef broth1 tablespoon brown sugar1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1/4 teaspoon pepper1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened pineapple chunks2 tablespoons cornstarchHot cooked rice

Directions

-In a large skillet, cook the sausage, onion and green pepper until the vegetables are tender.

-Add the tomatoes, broth, brown sugar, garlic powder and pepper. Drain pineapple, reserving juice. Stir pineapple into sausage mixture. Bring to a boil; cook, uncovered, for 5 minutes.

-Combine cornstarch and reserved pineapple juice until smooth; gradually add to sausage mixture. Bring to a boil; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until thickened. Serve with rice.

