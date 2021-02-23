Daniel William Ford, 43, of Franklin, passed away at home following a struggle with a personal illness on Friday, February 19, 2021.

Born November 23, 1977 in Pittsburgh, Daniel was the son of Evelyn Gail (Wise) Ford and the late Schuyler Ingall Ford. After graduation, Daniel went on to earn his Certification in Electrical Maintenance, which he used alongside his Carpentry skills as co-owner of Hill City Craftsmen.

Daniel was a skilled carpenter and spent most of his life working in the construction industry. He was always willing to help others with their projects outside of work and did so with a smile and a joke or two. More recently, Daniel had been working on restoring the Old Lutheran Church on the corner of 11th Street and Buffalo Street in Franklin.

Those that knew Daniel knew he struggled throughout his life with addiction. He fought daily and found comfort and strength in his family, friends, and church community; he attended the Bradleytown Community Church and through his faith, he is now at peace with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Out of all those in his life that he knew and loved, there was no one he loved and cherished more than his daughter, Skyler Quinn Ford of Union City. She was the light of his life and there was no greater blessing in his life, as he was so very proud to have been blessed with being her dad.

In addition to his mother and daughter, Daniel will live forever in the hearts and mind of his sister, Jessica Dawn Burk and her husband, Clifford, of Cooperstown; his three nephews, Noah Schuyler, Luke John, and Benjamin Clifford Burk, all of Cooperstown; Skyler’s mother, Jessica (Eastman) Ford of Union City and his step-daughter, Jayde (Eastman) Hoban and her husband, Alex, of Florida; his aunt and uncle, Linda and Jim Wise of Wisconsin; and by his special friend, Sara McGinnis of Franklin.

Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Schuyler Ingall Ford; and by his nephew, Asher James Burk.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323 on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Daniel will be held privately for the family with Reverend Glenn Walker, pastor of the Bradleytown Community Church, officiating.

A livestream of Daniel’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 6 pm on Friday, February 26, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Daniel’s honor to the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

