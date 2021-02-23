David Lee Gibson, Sr., 87, of Waynesboro passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Augusta Health.

Born February 18, 1934 in Cornwall, VA he was the son of the late Lewis Paxton and Myrtle Lee (Scott) Gibson. On September 7, 2005 he married Edna Wagner. The two shared a blessed marriage of 15 years together.

David was a faithful member of Fishersville Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran and served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict. Prior to retirement, he was employed with G.E. and later Genicom where he worked as a maintenance and machine shop supervisor for 35 years. David enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling, and visiting with friends every morning at Hardees.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Emerson Crissman Gibson; and granddaughter, Rebekah Gibson.

Survivors include his loving wife, Edna Wagner Gibson; three children, Susan Pannell of Waynesboro, David Lee Gibson, Jr. and wife, Nancy Jo of Waynesboro, and Beth Colbert and husband, Shawn of Waynesboro; inherited daughter, Loretta Erickson and husband, Bryon of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, David Lee Gibson, III, Joseph Gibson, Henry Pannell, Jacob Erickson, Julianna Erickson, and Emma Erickson; five great-grandchildren; siblings, JoAnne Macheras of Raleigh, NC, Ray Gibson and wife, Sherry of Del Rio, TX, Peggy Bryant of Tappahannock, VA, Alan Gibson and wife, Penny of Glasgow, VA; and Vicky Agnor and husband, Billy of Natural Bridge, VA; loving k-9 companion, Luvie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private funeral service for family and friends will be held at Fishersville Baptist Church, 1518 Jefferson Highway, Fishersville, VA with Pastor Steven Lookabaugh officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro.

Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Augusta Regional SPCA, P.O. Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

