Howard A. Weltner, 89, of Belmar Village, Franklin, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, February 22, 2021 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born November 9, 1931 in Girard, Ohio, Howard was a son of the late Clifford and Ellen (Deeley) Weltner. He was one of five children in the family and the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Growing up, Howard attended a one-room schoolhouse and was a 1949 graduate of Cranberry High School. Howard was also a proud member of Boy Scout Troop #34, where he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Knowing he could push himself further in life, Howard attended Slippery Rock State Teacher’s College and attended the Naval War College. He would later graduate from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts & Education.

In 1951, Howard enlisted in the United States Navy, where he proudly served his country in many different facets of the military. He served numerous deployments, seven years on Sea Duty and six more years overseas, and served as a Commanding Officer at several U.S. shore facilities. Throughout his time with the Navy, he steadily climbed the ranks, earning many commendations and medals along the way. When it came time to be Honorably discharged in 1976, he did so with the rank of Commander.

On June 28, 1957, Howard married the love of his life and soul mate, the former Virginia G. Porter, at the Newton Highlands Congregational Church in Newton Highlands, Massachusetts. She remained his rock throughout his military career and was a proud “Navy wife” to him and their family; she preceded him in death on July 25, 2017 after over 60 years of marriage.

Always on the go, Howard and his wife were known to enjoy traveling, and had visited many Canadian Provinces and all the U.S. States, except Hawaii. They lived in the Panama Canal Zone for three years and in England for another three. While in England, they visited Scotland, Wales, Germany, France, Spain, Greece, and The Netherlands.

When they finally settled back home in Franklin, Howard sped forward with his next venture in life: becoming Partner and Co-Founder of ERA Allegheny Real Estate. He spent the next 16 years working as an Associate Broker.

Howard was also a well-liked member of his community. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors, or just helping out a person in need. He was a member, a past President, and a past Secretary of the Franklin Kiwanis Club; he was awarded Kiwanian of the year in 2000.

Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Elizabeth A. Weltner of Springdale, Nova Scotia, Canada; his two sons, Donald A. Weltner and his wife, Nancy, and Thomas N. Weltner and his wife, Mindy, both of Franklin; his four grandchildren, Aaron Weltner, and Carleigh Weltner, both of Franklin, Alisha Newton and her husband, James, of Richlands, NC, and Bradley Beightol and his wife, Carrie, also of Franklin; and by his four great-grandchildren, Paisley and Grady Newton of Richlands, NC, and Bryce and Avery Beightol of Franklin.

He is further survived by his brother-in-law, Roland L. Porter of Gig Harbor, WA; his three sisters-in-law, Phyllis Weltner of Meadville, Marjorie Weltner of Seminole, FL, and Ann Mary Sorensen of Springdale, Nova Scotia, Canada; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents and wife, Howard was preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald A. Weltner (who died in infancy), Robert A. Weltner, Frank V. Weltner; and by his sister, June E. DeLong.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 3 pm to 7 pm.

Funeral services for Howard will be held privately for the family, with Lou Slautterback, Lay Pastor, officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

A livestream of Howard’s funeral service will be broadcast on the funeral home’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/gardinierfuneralhome beginning at 12 pm EST on Thursday, February 25, 2021. For those that wish to receive a notification when the services begin, it is recommended that intended watchers “Like” the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc.’s Facebook page for any updates.

The funeral home will have social distancing protocols in place and strongly recommends those who are attending to wear masks. We respectfully ask if you feel sick or have other health conditions to stay home and watch the livestream.

Howard will be laid to rest next to his wife in Graham Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Venango County Historical Society, P.O. Box 101, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

