Karns City Boys and Girls Top Falcons: Feb. 22 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Boys Results

Karns City 65, A-C Valley 45

The Gremlins started strong and never looked back in their 65-45 win over A-C Valley. Karns City took a 33-19 lead into the second half and continued to expand the deficit for the duration of the contest. Chase Beighley led Karns City with 20 points, becoming Karns City’s all-time leading scorer with 1,566 points.

Four other Gremlins reached double figures, with Nathan Waltman, Luke Cramer, Micah Rupp, and Cole Sherwin scoring 10+ points. Levi Orton led A-C Valley with 24 points but struggled with foul trouble early in the game, limiting his early impact.

Tanner Merwin also dished out seven assists in the loss. Karns City continues their strong run, upping its record to 16-1. A-C Valley falls to 7-5.

C-L 58, Union 49

C-L shot ahead to a big lead and held on late in a 58-49 win over Union.

The Lions led 21-4 after one quarter and 34-18 after two-quarters courtesy of strong offense and lockdown defense. The Knights brought things back in the third quarter and pulled to within 10 in the fourth quarter, but the Lions went on a late run to put the game to bed.

C-L’s Hayden Callen led all scorers with 24 points, while Jordan Hesdon added 18 for the Lions. Karter Vogle had a spectacular shooting night for Union, scoring 23 points and making five threes. Caden Raney also reached double figures for Union, scoring 11 points.

Girls Results

C-L 51, Union 47

After building a 17-point lead at halftime and seeing it dwindle to four by the end of the third quarter, the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions were able to hang on for a 51-47 victory over Union on Monday evening at the Lions’ Den.

Frances Milliron drained a pair of free throws with seven seconds remaining to seal the victory after C-L led by just two at 49-47 with 40 seconds remaining. Each team committed a turnover during the other 32 seconds, and the Lady Lions attempting to control the ball before Milliron was fouled.

Karns City 27, A-C Valley 24

A-C Valley made things tight late, but Karns City grinded out yet another low-scoring victory, topping the Falcons, 27-24. The Gremlins led 24-17 heading into the final quarter of play, but A-C Valley clawed their way back into the game. Karns City went 3-for-4 at the line in the final quarter to help seal the win. Rossi McMillen led Karns City with seven points. Rosie Carden provided six for the Gremlins.

A-C Valley’s Rachel Cullen led all scorers with nine points. Karns City ups their record to 12-6. A-C Valley is now 6-9.

