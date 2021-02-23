Mary E. (Neil) Kirkpatrick

Mary E. Kirkpatrick, 85, of Knox passed away in the comfort of her home on February 20, 2021.

Born September 7, 1935 in Summerville, Mary was the daughter of the late David and Eva Neil.

Mary graduated from Clarion Limestone High School then Clarion University. For many years she taught 3rd grade at Keystone Elementary School until he retirement.

Mary married Robert Kirkpatrick on August 18, 1956 who passed away on February 17, 2008.

She was a member of Knox UMC for over 60 years where she served in many capacities including pre-school teacher and Sunday school teacher, but was best known for entertaining the children with her puppet “George”.

Mary also was a volunteer for PASR, Second Harvest and Head Start. She also enjoyed gardening, junior church, pre-school with “George”, traveling, and beach trips to NC with her family and friends. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her family. Mary was citizen of the year in 2002.

Mary is survived by her children Robbie (Rob) Reed of Manteo, NC, Joe (Yevette) Kirkpatrick of Manteo, NC, Wendy (Rick) Kirkpatrick of Emlenton and Dan (Sherry) Kirkpatrick of McDonough, GA, her grandchildren Brandon (Heather Ann) Reed of Manteo, NC, Casey (Sarah) Kirkpatrick of Jamestown, NC, April Reed of Danville, VA, Danielle (Carol Ann) McIntyre of Watumpka, AL, Sammi Kirkpatrick of Manteo, NC and Brittany (Alex) Greenspan of Cumming, GA and her great grandchildren Jackson Moorefield of Danville, VA, Collier McIntyre of Watumpka, AL and Rhett Greenspan of Cumming, GA. Also surviving Mary are her sister Linda (Bob) Young of Summerville, SC, her sisters in law Vi Neil of Lakeland, FL, Jean Aaron of Shippenville and Lois Coffman of Pittsburgh and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband and parents Mary was preceded in death by an infant son and a brother Dick Neil.

The memorial service for Mary will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flower the family asks memorial contributions be made to Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 Rt 338, Knox PA 16232 or the Knox Public Library, PO Box 510, Knox PA 16232.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our web site at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com

