Knox VFC Chief Clarifies Details of Rescue of Horse: ‘Nobody Went in the Water’

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – While the rescue of a horse from a local pond on Saturday evening was unusual, officials say it was not as dramatic as some rumors have suggested.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“Nobody went into the water,” Matthew Yeager, Chief of Knox Volunteer Fire Company, told exploreClarion.com.

The incident occurred at a farm just outside of Knox on State Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Yeager said officials aren’t sure exactly how the horse came to be in the pond, which was located in a pasture, but since there was a hole in the ice, it appeared the horse may have just wandered out onto the iced over pond and fallen through.

According to Yeager, the owner had placed a harness of some kind onto the horse, and the emergency responders simply attached a rope to the harness and worked together to pull the horse out.

“Nobody went into the pond to hold the horse’s head up. We don’t have the right equipment for that kind of thing.”

Yeager said the horse was very cold when it was first pulled from the pond, but once they got its body temperature up, the animal began to perk up.

“He was fine by the time we left.”

RELATED:

Horse Rescued from Icy Water in Beaver Township

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.