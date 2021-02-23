Officials Release Identity of Man Killed in Route 119 Crash

BIG RUN, Pa. (EYT) – Officials have released the identity of a Big Run man who was killed in a crash that occurred on State Route 119 on Monday morning.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker, the victim was identified as 51-year-old Randy Coombs, of Big Run.

Shumaker told exploreClarion.com Coombs was operating a 2002 Chevy Tahoe at the time of the crash, which occurred on State Route 119 at its intersection with Smyers Street.

The crash also involved two other vehicles, an unloaded log truck and a Toyota Tundra.

According to Shumaker, Coombs’ wife, who was a passenger in his vehicle, suffered severe leg injuries and was transported from the scene by ambulance.

The driver of the log truck and the driver and three passengers in the Toyota were not injured.

“The roads were really bad when we got there,” Shumaker noted. “There was a lot of snow on the road and it was really slippery.”

State Route 119 was closed from the intersection of Rock Run Road in Bell Township to the intersection of Caroline Street in Big Run Borough for several hours on Monday due to the crash.

