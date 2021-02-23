Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to Recruit New Class of Waterways Conservation Officer Trainees

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is recruiting the 24th class of Waterways Conservation Officer (WCO) Trainees at its H.R. Stackhouse School of Fishery Conservation and Watercraft Safety.

Upon successful completion of training, this class of trainees will become seasonal Waterways Conservation Officers with the opportunity to be promoted to permanent WCO positions as they become available. Seasonal WCOs will work full-time, 40 hours each week from approximately March to October of each year.

“This is a unique opportunity for anyone looking to begin their career as a Waterways Conservation Officer,” said Capt. Clyde Warner, Acting Director of the PFBC Bureau of Law Enforcement. “During a time when more people than ever are enjoying the outdoors, we’re looking to increase the number of officers available to serve the anglers and boaters of Pennsylvania and protect the aquatic resources that we all enjoy. By adding these highly trained seasonal positions, we will have more officers on patrol during peak fishing and boating seasons and have qualified personnel available immediately to fill vacancies as they occur within our ranks.”

WCOs protect, conserve, and enhance Pennsylvania’s aquatic resources through law enforcement, education, and community partnerships with anglers and boaters. These officers are specifically trained in all aspects of fisheries conservation and watercraft safety and work to preserve fishing and boating opportunities on Pennsylvania’s 86,000 miles of rivers, streams, and lakes. WCOs enjoy working outdoors and have an unmatched appreciation for the hundreds of native of species of fish, reptiles, and amphibians that call Pennsylvania home.

The Commonwealth will accept applications until March 14, 2021. Applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, please visit the Pennsylvania employment website at: www.employment.pa.gov. The class of trainees is expected to report for training in Summer of 2021 and graduate in the summer of 2022.

Trainees will undergo an extensive 52-week training program encompassing all aspects of conservation law enforcement. Following civil service testing and selection, trainees will first complete a 26-week Municipal Police Officers Basic Training conducted at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy in Hershey, Dauphin County. An additional 26 weeks of training is conducted at the Stackhouse school located in Bellefonte, Centre County and includes field training alongside seasoned WCOs. Trainees will assist with investigations, patrol regions, participate in public outreach events and stock waterways.

Applicants must meet the following basic criteria:

• Pennsylvania residency

• Possess a valid driver’s license

• Be at least 21 years of age

• High School Graduate or GED

• Pass a criminal history background check

For more information on the position, visit the WCO recruitment page of www.fishandboat.com.

Applications will only be accepted online. To view the announcement and apply, please visit the SCSC website on or after February 22, 2021 at: www.employment.pa.gov.

