Police: Woman Tried to Use ‘Stun Gun’ on Man During Domestic Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing charges following a domestic incident where she allegedly scratched a man and tried to use a “stun gun” on him.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jessica Laqwanda Williams.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:58 p.m. on February 20, Clarion University Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident on East 8th Avenue.

A known victim told police that Jessica Williams came to his residence while irate and kept yelling and banging on his locked door. The victim reported that he told Williams to leave, but she refused and continued yelling and banging on the door, the complaint states.

The victim said he first tried to bluff Williams into believing he was calling the police. Then he opened the door, and Williams allegedly rushed into the residence and attempted to “stun gun” him as she entered. The victim said then there was an altercation. He was attempting to protect himself from the stun gun, and Williams managed to scratch his head and neck, according to the complaint.

He reported that he continued to tell Williams to leave the residence several more times before finally calling the police.

The complaint notes police observed visible marks on the victim’s head and neck area.

Police also spoke to Williams after taking possession of the stun gun.

According to the complaint, Williams was on her phone with a relative when police tried to ask about her side of the story. They asked her to end the call, and she complied.

Police noted that Williams had a bloody lower lip.

Williams was then questioned about what had occurred. She reported that she had been invited to the victim’s residence and said that after she arrived and entered, he started to assault her, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to the upstairs tenants, who said they heard someone yelling and banging on the downstairs door. They also said once the person entered the apartment, they could hear a female yelling and screaming very loudly, according to the complaint.

Police then placed Williams under arrest.

The complaint notes while exiting the residence, she continued to yell and scream at the victim.

Following her arrest, she was checked by EMS due to her cut lower lip. She was given a bag of snow to place on it and signed off for hospital treatment.

After being taken to the Clarion Borough Police station, Williams became angry with the officers because she said the victim assaulted her. She reportedly yelled and screamed at officers for arresting her and not the victim, and then began to bang against the holding cell, according to the complaint.

After an officer explained to Williams that she was being video recorded and also explained the process for her arrest, Williams began to purposely hyperventilate. EMS personnel were then called for a second time. They arrived and assisted with her breathing, and once she was breathing normally, asked if she needed to go to the hospital. Williams refused and signed off for a second time, the complaint states.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:00 a.m. on February 21, on the following charges:

– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

She was released on February 22, on a surety posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on March 2, with Judge Quinn presiding.

