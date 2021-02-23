Say What?!: Idaho Woman Dresses Husband in 35 T-shirts for Guinness Record

IDAHO – An Idaho couple teamed up to tackle an unusual Guinness World Record when the wife helped the husband don 35 T-shirts in one minute.

David Rush, who has broken more than 150 Guinness records to promote STEM education, said he and his wife, Jennifer, previously attempted the same record in summer 2020, but despite managing to put on 32 shirts, their attempt was disqualified due to a requirement that each shirt be pulled to the waist all around the body.

