Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Rain likely, mainly after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of rain, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday – A chance of rain before 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.


