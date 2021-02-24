 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Keystone’s Maddie Dunlap

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

IMG_3017CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Maddie Dunlap as January’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Maddie is a senior at Keystone High School where she participates in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

She is also a member of Student Government, where she serves as president, ski club and is involved with her church.

Maddie’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Maddie’s favorite sports memory is being able to compete in the District 9 Championship game last year at Clarion University.

Maddie’s future plans are to attend Clarion University and achieve a degree in Rehabilitative Science. After her undergraduate degree is complete, she would like to one day become an occupational therapist.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and DE Sports, Inc. for sponsoring January’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Maddie has been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.