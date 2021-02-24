C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Keystone’s Maddie Dunlap

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Maddie Dunlap as January’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Maddie is a senior at Keystone High School where she participates in soccer, volleyball, basketball, and soccer.

She is also a member of Student Government, where she serves as president, ski club and is involved with her church.

Maddie’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, and anything outdoors. Maddie’s favorite sports memory is being able to compete in the District 9 Championship game last year at Clarion University.

Maddie’s future plans are to attend Clarion University and achieve a degree in Rehabilitative Science. After her undergraduate degree is complete, she would like to one day become an occupational therapist.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and DE Sports, Inc. for sponsoring January’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Maddie has been awarded gift certificates to both of these local establishments.

