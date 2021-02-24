Chief Preston: “It wasn’t really a collapse.”

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A call to 9-1-1 reporting what was believed to be roof collapse at an apartment building in Clarion Borough on Wednesday afternoon turned out to be a minor incident.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, they received a call reporting a roof collapse at a building in the area of 1223 Leatherwood Drive around 12:35 p.m.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Doug Preston, Chief of Clarion Fire & Hose Co. 1, at the scene, personnel found that a section of a ceiling inside an apartment had fallen.

“It wasn’t really a collapse. It was just a small chunk of a drywall ceiling that fell,” Preston told exploreClarion.com.

Firefighters still took the time to check the roof of the building, but Preston said it appeared to be fine.

Preston also noted no one was injured when the chunk of ceiling fell.

