Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Peanut Butter Mug Cake

This mug cake recipe is undeniably delicious!

Ingredients

6 tablespoons 2% milk

2 tablespoons canola oil



6 tablespoons all-purpose flour3 tablespoons sugar3 tablespoons quick-cooking oats1/2 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt2 tablespoons semisweet chocolate chips1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

Directions

-Spray a 12-ounce coffee mug with cooking spray. Combine milk and oil in a mug. Add flour, sugar, oats, baking powder, and salt; stir to combine. Add chocolate chips; dollop center with peanut butter.

-Microwave on high until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 2-1/2 minutes. Serve immediately.

