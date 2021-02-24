 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: STI Nurse Program Coordinator

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 05:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion University of Pennsylvania, Northwest Pa Rural Aids Alliance, seeks an STI (Sexually Transmitted Disease) Nurse Program Coordinator.

Applicant must be a Registered Licensed nurse in the state of Pennsylvania with a current driver’s license. This position is located in Clarion, Pa and involves travel throughout the 13 county region.

Job functions include developing and coordinating all aspects of the STI medical clinics and working in conjunction with the HIP Team to coordinate STI counseling, testing and linkage in the communities served. This position will act as a resource in HIV/STI to internal and external partners. This position is responsible for monitoring compliance with program contracts, budgets, expenditures, and billing processes of assigned program.

Applicant must have a minimum of 2 years’ experience in HIV nursing care and treatment.

For a complete job posting and to apply, go to https://jobs.clarion.edu. Review of applications will begin on March 8, 2021. Clarion University is building a diverse academic community and encourages minorities, women, veteran and persons with disabilities to apply. AA/EEO


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.