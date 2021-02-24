James “Jim” Allen Bucholz, 72, of Oak Ridge, TN, and an Oil City, PA, native died Saturday Feb. 20, 2021 at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Clinton, TN, after an extended illness.

Born July 30, 1948, he was the oldest of five children to Robert J. & Betty Barber Bucholz. Jim was a 1966 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

His undergraduate studies were at Penn State University where he graduated in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering Science. He continued his studies at Carnegie Mellon, earning a Master of Science in 1973 followed by a PhD in 1976; both were in Nuclear Science and Engineering.

Jim was employed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 31 years until retiring from his position as a Senior Research Staff Member. He was ham radio operator in his youthful days and enjoyed working with computers and throughout his life.

Jim loved getting outdoors, taking day hikes with his family, swimming, and riding his bicycle. He took pride in his genealogical research, spending countless hours tracing his family roots back several generations and preserving photographs.

Jim was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Oak Ridge and also often attended St. Therese Church in nearby Clinton, TN.

He is survived by his three children: Jennifer Leger of Chicago, IL, Connie Bucholz-Beahm (and her husband Robert Beahm) of Knoxville, TN, and John Bucholz of Oak Ridge, TN. He leaves behind three grandchildren: Dominic Leger, Remy Leger, and Emma Beahm. Jim is also survived by three siblings: Christine Gammello (and her husband James) of Oil City, PA, David Bucholz (and his wife Barbara) of Knoxville, TN, and Betsy Kukla (and her husband Chris) of Butler, PA. Several nieces and nephews also survive Jim.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his younger brother, Robert ”Bob” Bucholz.

Receiving of friends will be from 4PM to 6PM Thursday at the Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Friday at St. Joseph Church in Oil City with Fr. John Miller presiding. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Oil City. A memorial Mass will be held on a later date at St. Mary’s Church in Oak Ridge.

Memorials may be made to Anderson County Office of Aging at 195 Edgewood Ave Clinton, TN 37716 or to St. Joseph Church at 35 Pearl Ave. Oil City, PA 16301.

The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe and Caris Healthcare for the comforting care provided to Jim and his family especially in his final days.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

