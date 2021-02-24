Jamey Wayne McDaniel, 50, of Fairmount City (Alcola), passed away unexpectedly at his home, on Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Born August 1, 1970 in Brookville, he was the son of Donald E. and Bonnie L. (Gareis) McDaniel.

Jamey worked as a self-employed mechanic. He previously worked for Wolf’s in Clarion and most recently worked for Valley Advantages, LLC. in New Bethlehem.

He is survived by his parents, Don and Bonnie McDaniel, of Fairmount City, a daughter, Shania McDaniel, of Distant, a sister, Chrystal Copenhaver, and a brother, Jeff McDaniel, both of Fairmount City, a niece, Kristin Smathers (BJ), and two nephews, Drew Bowersox and Bruce Balentine.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in New Bethlehem. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Dr. Jack Gareis officiating.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.