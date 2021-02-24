Lady Bulldogs Continue Winning Ways: Feb. 23 Recaps Powered by Eric Shick Insurance

Around the League: Feb 23, 2021. Powered by Eric Shick Insurance.

(Archived Photo from 2019-20 by: Jared Bakaysa)

Boys Results

Redbank Valley 80, North Clarion 49

A fantastic offensive night for the Bulldogs was enough to power them past North Clarion, 80-49. The Bulldogs had a 31-29 lead going into the second half, and a 24-13 third-quarter run broke the game open for the Bulldogs. Redbank’s big three was on point, with Bryson Bain, Marquese Gardlock, and Chris Marshall each scoring 16+ points. Owen Magagnotti also had a nice game, registering a 10 point, 10 rebound double-double.

North Clarion was led by Dylan Walters, who scored 18 points. The Bulldogs up their record to 10-5. North Clarion is now 7-11.

Keystone 59, Cranberry 32

The Panthers jumped out to a 32-14 halftime lead and never looked back in a 59-32 win over Cranberry. Colin Say led the Panthers with 14 points. Keystone also received strong performances from Bret Wingard and Brandon Pierce, who scored 13 and 11 points, respectively. Coach Greg Heath tied the all-time conference wins record in the victory, scoring his 638th career win. He has a chance to break the record on Thursday.

JT Stahlman led Cranberry with a 10 point night. The win improves Keystone’s record to 10-3. Cranberry drops to 1-9.

A-C Valley 82, Venango Catholic 41

The Falcons put together an impressive offensive performance in an 82-41 win over Venango Catholic. Levi Orton had another dominant night for A-C Valley, notching a 28 point, 11 rebound double-double. Freshman Jay Clover also had a breakout night, scoring 14 points while adding 10 rebounds. Eli Penny had a productive night for the Falcons, scoring eight points and securing seven boards.

Andrew Burda was Venango Catholic’s top man, scoring 20 points, all in the first half. A-C Valley ups their record to 8-5. Venango Catholic is now 2-14.

DuBois 67, Clarion Area 48

A pair of 17 point nights from Michael Orzechowski and Lennon Lindholm powered DuBois past Clarion, 67-48. The Beavers used a 19-5 second-quarter run to seize control of the game, jumping out to a 15 point lead that they would not relinquish. Jordin Sommers also had a nice game for DuBois, adding 12 points.

Cal German scored a game-high 21 points for Clarion in the loss. With the win, the Beavers improve their record to 12-5. Clarion is now 11-6.

Girls Results

Redbank Valley 56, Forest Area 25

Nine players got on the scoresheet for Redbank Valley in their 56-25 win over Forest Area. The Bulldogs were in control from start to finish and were led by a stellar 25 point performance from Caylen Rearick. Rearick scored 13 of her 25 points in the first quarter. Alivia Huffman added nine points for Redbank Valley.

Jessica Wagner was the top scorer for Forest Area, scoring 11 points. Redbank Valley advances to 12-4 with the win, while Forest Area falls to 1-15.

Keystone 56, C-L 36

Keystone got off to a slow start, but a 22-8 run in the third quarter provided the necessary juice to overcome C-L, 56-36. Emily Lauer was the top player of the night, scoring 20 points for Keystone. Danae Hurrelbrink scored 13 for the Panthers, who also had Jozee Weaver enter double figures with 10 points.

C-L spread their scoring around, with eight players reaching the scoresheet. Kendall Dunn led the Lions with nine points. Keystone improves their record to 14-2. C-L is now 7-9.

Cranberry 49, Brookville 45

Despite trailing at the break, a big second half pushed Cranberry past Brookville, 49-45. The Berries were behind 23-16 at the intermission but scored 33 second-half points to seize the win. Ava Ferringer had a fantastic game, scoring 19 points and adding 13 boards for a double-double. Kaia Dean also reached double figures for the Berries, adding 10 points.

Alayna Haight and Eden Wonderling reached double-digits for the Raiders, scoring 12 and 10 points, respectively. After the win, Cranberry improves to 4-8 overall, while Brookville falls to 2-12.

