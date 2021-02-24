Local Woman Faces Assault Charges for Allegedly Punching Man During Altercation

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a Leeper woman who allegedly punched a man in the face during an altercation in Farmington Township on Saturday.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 52-year-old Michelle Leslie Rankin.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 20, at a residence on State Route 66 in the Leeper area, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The complaint states that Michelle Rankin engaged in a verbal altercation with a known male victim that turned physical. She used a closed fist to punch the victim in the left eye.

The altercation occurred in front of two known adult witnesses who were also interviewed, and both stated they saw Rankin punch the victim in the face, according to the complaint.

The victim was wearing glasses, and the punch to his eye caused a small laceration and swelling to the upper cheek and lower eye area, the complaint notes.

Rankin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 2:30 a.m. on February 21, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on March 2, with Judge Schill presiding.

