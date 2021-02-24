 

Newbie Man Busted for Selling Prescription Medication Waives Hearing

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who reportedly sold prescription medication to confidential informants waived his hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 72-year-old William D. Neiswonger were waived for court on February 23:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)
– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (three counts)
– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Neiswonger remains free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from several controlled purchases orchestrated over a two-month period.

Details of the case:

According to three criminal complaints filed by Clarion County Detectives on October 21, 2020, CNET conducted controlled purchases of Clonazepam pills, a schedule IV controlled substance, from William D. Neiswonger in exchange for U.S. currency on February 7, 2019, February 28, 2019, and April 18, 2019, utilizing a confidential informant.

The purchases were made under surveillance by CNET officers, the complaint notes.

Neiswonger was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 10:00 a.m. on October 21.

His bail was set at $5,000.00 unsecured bail on each of the cases.


