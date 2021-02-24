Officials Tour Modern Living Design Company in Former Knox Glass Plant

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The mammoth shell of the former Knox Glass Plant is being renovated to meet the needs of a new company, Modern Living Design.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Congressman GT Thompson and State Senator Scott Hutchinson and State Representative Donna Oberlander recently toured the building.

Site Supervisor Mike Shick guided the visitors through the plant site and pointed out changes needed to adapt the plant to meet the needs of the new company.

“We are going to demo the whole thing,” Shick explained.

“We are starting a manufacturing business to build pre-manufactured bathroom pods to supply our development and construction business,” Rick Weston, senior developer at Greystar, said.

Greystar is the corporate parent of Modern Living Design.

Shick also offered a unique perspective of the building because he originally worked on a renovation of the facility into a manufactured housing plant following the close of the Knox Glass Bottle Company.

“I’m just a local guy, and they come looking for an operations manager,” Shick said. “I worked here 30 years ago as an operations manager for the transition to mobile homes and tracks and rollers and stuff that are still here. It’s a like déjà vu, and it certainly seems to of held up pretty well.”

The plant has been closed for seven or eight years, according to Shick.

The decision of owners Gene Burns and the Don Stroup family to continue investing in the facility has paid dividends. A visit by Greystar last year encouraged them to proceed with the project because of the excellent condition of the building.

Shick noted that the completion of the renovation of the plant will be done by the third quarter of this year.

The bathroom pods are geared more for rental housing and student housing. A shell for the pod was available for review by the visitors. The pods will be shipped by truck from Knox to customers. Shick estimated that each truck would carry from five to seven pods.

