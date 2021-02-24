Paula J. Vitka, 39, of Oil City, PA, died February 19, 2021 at her home.

Born January 8, 1981 in Oil City, PA, she was the daughter of John E. Lindsay & Barbara Rosseau Lindsay Breene.

Paula was a homemaker and mother of seven children.

She was married to Richard J. “Jamie” Vitka and he survives.

Paula was a good mother to her children and the kids will remember her with love.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her step father Patrick Breene and seven children: Destiny Feely of Erie, Cearia Feely of Oil City, Michael Feely of Oil City, Levi Vitka of Oil City, Richard “J.J.” Vitka III of Oil City, Maddison Vitka of Oil City, Hope Vitka of Oil City.

She is also survived by one grandson, Michael; a sister, Lisa Simmers and her husband Todd of Oil City; a brother, John Lindsay of Oil City; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

