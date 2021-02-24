Police Seeking Information on ATV Stolen in Barnett Township

BARNETT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking information on the theft of an ATV in Forest County.

Police say the theft occurred at a location on Cherry Run Road in Barnett Township, Forest County, sometime between January 5 and February 10.

The ATV is described as a blue Yamaha Grizzly 660, which belonged to a known 47-year-old male victim from New Castle.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.



