Republican Senator From Erie to Co-Sponsor Bill to Legalize Adult Cannabis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State Senator Dan Laughlin, the republican lawmaker representing the 49th legislative district in Erie County, is scheduled to make an announcement today about his plan to co-sponsor a bill to legalize adult recreational cannabis sales and use in Pennsylvania.

According to Erie News Now, Laughlin’s co-sponsor for the bill is Democratic Senator Sharif Street, who represents the 3rd legislative district in the Philadelphia region.

While Laughlin maintains he is not personally a fan of the recreational use of marijuana, he says his support for the legalization is in line with his conservative beliefs.

Laughlin noted that recent polling shows that most Pennsylvania residents no longer support arresting people for use of marijuana.

He reported that the bill is complicated, owing to the work he and Senator Street put in considering how recreational cannabis sales will be handled.

Some of the issues they had to consider when piecing together the bill include how recreational sales will complement the medical dispensaries already in operation, as well as separate licensing for recreational sales.

He said that people entering recreational sales venues would be required to show proof of being over 21 years of age and said the bill would also not allow for recreational use of marijuana in public.

Laughlin also noted that he does expect some backlash from some supporters and conservatives who do not favor the legalization of recreational marijuana and will consider any input both through his office and in hearings he hopes to schedule on the measure.

