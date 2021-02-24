Samuel Ronald and Lucille Vivian Paine, ages 78 and 80, of Strattanville, passed away on February 20, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Samuel was born in Poland, OH on May 27, 1942 to the late Raymond and Ruby (Collette) Paine. Lucille was born in Lexington, VA on May 21, 1940 to the late Edward and Mary (Kimball) Davis.

Samuel loved to tinker on vehicles, lawn mowers, and anything mechanical. Lucille enjoyed collecting knick knacks, crocheting and sewing. She also loved her dogs.

Samuel is survived by three children. Also survived by a brother, Earl Paine of Warren, OH and sister, Betty (Denny) Eck of Shippenville. Lucille is survived by two sons, Edward (Holley Walker) VanGordon Jr. of Tionesta and John Avery Jr. of Manchester, NH; and one daughter, Mary Cotton of Keene, NH. In addition, Lucille is survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Paine. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

