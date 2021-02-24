 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Samuel Ronald and Lucille Vivian Paine

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 09:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-0wPXvUI20EWSamuel Ronald and Lucille Vivian Paine, ages 78 and 80, of Strattanville, passed away on February 20, 2021 as the result of an automobile accident.

Samuel was born in Poland, OH on May 27, 1942 to the late Raymond and Ruby (Collette) Paine. Lucille was born in Lexington, VA on May 21, 1940 to the late Edward and Mary (Kimball) Davis.

Samuel loved to tinker on vehicles, lawn mowers, and anything mechanical. Lucille enjoyed collecting knick knacks, crocheting and sewing. She also loved her dogs.

Samuel is survived by three children. Also survived by a brother, Earl Paine of Warren, OH and sister, Betty (Denny) Eck of Shippenville. Lucille is survived by two sons, Edward (Holley Walker) VanGordon Jr. of Tionesta and John Avery Jr. of Manchester, NH; and one daughter, Mary Cotton of Keene, NH. In addition, Lucille is survived by five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Samuel was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald Paine. Lucille was preceded in death by her parents.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.