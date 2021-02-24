 

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Visit the Allegheny Grille for Lent, Wings, and Other Drink Specials, As Well As Weekend Breakfast

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Allegheny Grille WinterFOXBURG, Pa. – Stop by the Allegheny Grille for delicious Lent specials, fantastic new drink specials, and breakfast Saturday and Sundays.

Dine-in and enjoy a beautiful view of the Allegheny River or carry out. Also, don’t forget that Allegheny Grille offers FREE delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. within 15 miles.

Follow the Allegheny Grille on Facebook for all of their Lent, daily, and weekend specials.

allegheny-grill-wings

Thursday is wing night! Choose from any of their 14 wing flavors and enjoy $8 pitchers of Coors Light, Miller Lite, and Yuengling.

The Allegheny Grille serves whole wings: three for $5.00, six for $9.00, and 12 for $16.00.

Allegheny Grille is open daily for dine-in and has added some new items to the menu. You can view their full menu here: https://www.alleghenygrille.com/menus

allegheny grille menu 1

allegheny grille menu 2

allegheny-Breakfast-Menu
Stop by for breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sundays.

New Hours:

Monday: 11:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Thursday & Friday: 11:30 am – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Call 724-659-5701 for reservations. Allegheny Grille can’t wait to see you!

Like the Allegheny Grille Facebook page for more information.

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

allegheny grille logo


