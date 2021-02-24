 

Troy N. Stahlman II

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 @ 10:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5lkRMISWUWWcArGTroy N. Stahlman II, 32, of Seneca, PA, died Monday February 22, 2021 at his home.

Born September 29, 1988 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of Troy N. & Vonnie Bodien Stahlman. Troy went to Cranberry High School. He was employed at Titusville Fabricators as a machine operator and later as a home health aide.

Troy enjoyed working on cars, hanging out with his friends and spending time with his son.

He is survived by his parents of Seneca; his son, Conner Stahlman at home; his sister, Valerie Bodien of Pleasantville; a brother, Gaines Bodien at home; his girlfriend, Meaghan Kennedy; grandfather, Dave Weingard of Seneca; grandmother, Patricia Bodien of Oil City; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents Debra Weingard, Gaines Bodein, and Imojane & Donald Stahlman and uncles Brent, Donald ”Butch” and Timothy Stahlman.

Friends will be received from 4-6 P.M. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help defray funeral expenses.


