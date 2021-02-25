A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A chance of rain and snow between 1am and 3am, then a chance of rain after 3am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain likely before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of rain and snow before 8am, then a chance of rain between 8am and 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – A chance of rain after 1am, mixing with snow after 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.