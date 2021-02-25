Area Man Facing Charges for Choking Woman During Argument

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against an area man who allegedly choked a woman during an argument at a residence in Redbank Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 32-year-old Jerrod L Franklin, of Mayport.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:53 p.m. on February 22, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Hickory Drive in Redbank Township, Clarion County, for a report of an active domestic incident.

The complaint notes Jerrod Franklin had called and related that a known woman was arguing with him and was in possession of a knife.

Police arrived at the scene around 5:08 p.m. and spoke to Franklin.

According to the complaint, Franklin told police he was pushed in the chest with a closed knife that was also designed to function as brass knuckles.

Police then interviewed the known woman.

According to the complaint, she reported that she and Franklin got into an argument that turned physical, and Franklin then shoved her to the ground and choked her. She said she could not breathe but did not lose consciousness and noted she accidentally kicked another known woman while trying to break free from Franklin.

The complaint notes police observed a fresh red mark on the side of the known woman’s neck.

Franklin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 8:30 p.m. on February 22, on the following charges:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. on March 2, with Judge Miller presiding.

No charges have been filed against the known woman as of February 23, 2021.

