Charges Against Clarion Woman Accused in ‘Glass Turkey’ Incident Withdrawn

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The charges against a Clarion woman who was accused of hitting a man on the head with a glass turkey have been withdrawn.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 36-year-old Tiffany Nichole Divins were withdrawn on February 23:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in early December at a residence in Clarion Township.

According to a criminal complaint, around 3:40 p.m. on December 7, at a residence on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township, Tiffany Divins was accused of being involved in an argument that turned physical with a known male victim. Divins was accused of hitting the victim on the back of the head with a “glass turkey,” according to the complaint.

She was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:00 p.m. on December 7.

