Clarion County MOPS to Sponsor Special Event at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on March 3

Thursday, February 25, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarview signSLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) is hosting a special “Dance Party” event to bring a little joy to the residents of Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 3.

During the event, participants will meet outside Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo to spread happiness to the residents and staff with signs, dancing, and smiles.

“After the year they have had, they sure need it! And we need it, too,” organizer Liz Linamen said.

“Happiness is best achieved when given to others. We are hoping to uplift the members of our community.”

If the event goes well, Clarion County MOPS hopes to visit outside of more nursing homes and other locations where people may be struggling with isolation.

“Intentionality is needed to show how much we care about those in need all around us,” Linamen noted.

The event will be entirely outdoors and groups/families are encouraged stay separated to their level of comfort.

Clarion County MOPS would be happy to have other organizations, churches, groups, families, and individuals come to show support.

“The more the merrier!” added Linamen.

Check out the Clarion County MOPS Facebook page for updates and details of possible future events.


