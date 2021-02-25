Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Katie Bauer’s Birthday Recipe

Help Katie celebrate her sweet sixteen by creating one of her favorite desserts!

The Ultimate Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Directions and Ingredients

-Obtain an angel food cake pan or bundt cake pan.

-Prepare brown sugar filling and set aside:

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup finely chopped nuts (set aside some for topping and layers)

1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon

-Beat together sugar mixture using a large bowl and hand mixer:

1 1/2 cups sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

3 large eggs

-Combine dry ingredients:

3 cups flour (substitute with gluten free flour if needed)

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. baking soda

3/4 tsp. salt

-Beat flour mixture and 2 cups sour cream alternatively into sugar mixture.

-Pour 1/3 batter in bundt pan and sprinkle 1/3 brown sugar filling; repeat twice.

-Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour (until toothpick is clean).

-Cool for approximately 10 minutes and remove from pan.

-Drizzle with vanilla glaze or cream cheese icing. Enjoy!

