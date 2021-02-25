Clifford E. “Tip” Graham, 90, of Franklin, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at The Caring Place in Franklin.

He was born in Franklin on January 19, 1931, a son of the late Charles C. and Lucy Grove Graham.

Tip was a 1948 graduate of Franklin High School. He began working as a Meat Cutter at the age of 14 at the former Loblaw’s store in Franklin and retiring from Riverside/Bilo after 50 years.

He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and camping. Tip always looked forward to his families trips to Canada for many years. He also loved his fishing trips to Canada with his brother Lloyd and nephew Don.

Tip enjoyed photography and capturing family trips on his 8mm camera. He also enjoyed playing the guitar and riding his motorcycle. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan.

On November 25, 1949 he married the former Helen Barnicle and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2020.

Surviving are eight children; Pam Nulph and her companion Dave Morris, Terry Graham and his companion Vicki, Sue Fonzo and her husband Ed, Ron Graham and his wife Brenda, Chris Graham and his wife Brenda, Diana Jean Huff and her husband Bruce, James Graham and his wife Jodi and Brian Graham and his wife Courtney.

Additionally surviving are 18 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Hazel Karns and her husband Chuck and a nephew Don Fidler.

Tip was the last surviving member of his immediate family; he was preceded in death by four siblings, Harold Graham, Lloyd Graham, Helen Fidler and Shirley Smith.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where Tip’s family will have private visitation.

He will be laid to rest at Graham Cemetery next to his wife Helen.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.